Euan, 22, from Brixham, said: “It is amazing to have won. I would have loved to go on a round the world holiday but my priority is to save for my first home. It is difficult to get on the local housing ladder. Living with parents is no fun for me or them.

“I need a large deposit to get started. So ‘thank you’ Brixham Lottery – you have made a big difference to my life.”

John Brennan, chairman of Brixham Future CIC which promotes the licensed Brixham Lottery, said: “We are absolutely delighted. Although we only sold 375 tickets due to Covid-19, we held the draw on schedule.

“The first ticket was unclaimed and Euan was lucky with the redraw. The Brixham Lottery is now part of the way Brixham helps itself by delivering great prizes and financing local projects and events.”

Brixham Future is now organising its third lottery.