Opposition is mounting against plans for 133 new homes in Brixham.

Brixham Town Council has submitted strong objections to the proposed application for large scale development at the Upton Manor Farm Campsite.

They claim the proposal for the construction of 133 residential dwellings with access roads, infrastructure and public open space is a departure from the Brixham Peninsula Neighbourhood Plan, Torbay Local Plan and the National Planning Policy Framework.

An extra-ordinary hybrid council meeting was held on Monday November 1 which saw representatives from the developers, ward councillors and residents attend.

Residents raised concerns and claims in respect of access to the site, inadequate infrastructure, insufficient parking and lack of employment opportunities. Particularly attention was also spent on school capacities, with reported inadequate provision to medical services, NHS dentist and banks as well as poor public transport and insufficient parking.

The town council has now called on Torbay Council, as the body that will make the decision regarding the planning application, to refuse the application.

Speaking after the meeting, planning and regeneration committee chairman David Blackmore thanked everyone for attending.

He said: “The residents of Brixham have made it very clear of their concerns. Brixham does not have the core infrastructure to cope with the demand of extra properties being constructed. Brixham is close to breaking point with poor road network and parking. Until Torbay Council carry out a full impact survey with a view to resolving these issues, it is difficult to see how Brixham will cope with any further development.”



