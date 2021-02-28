Published: 8:54 PM February 28, 2021

Brixham Soroptimists have been very busy during the pandemic – making well over 150 heart shape cushions for the breast care unit at Torbay Hospital.

Member Gillian de Chastelain says: “We have been making them for many years and have lost count of the number donated over the years.”

During lockdown and in the summer the Soroptomists held socially distanced coffee mornings in gardens and at a member's beach hut.

One morning they did a beach clean and later enjoyed bacon butties with coffee.

Throughout they have collected items for the food bank, stamps, bottle tops and crisp packets for recycling.

Residents at Laywell House were presented with flowers for the ladies and wine and biscuits for the gentlemen.

They also had Children’s Home Boxes in their homes and donated “a penny a pee” towards Water Aid.

Via Zoom they held a club quiz followed by a raffle and at Christmas donated gift vouchers to ladies at a safe house and presents for children which were distributed by the Salvation Army.

A donation was made to the families of the stricken Joanna C trawler and the Soroptimists continue to support a young lady in Africa with her education at university through Lisa’s School which is a charity run by local lady Liz Long and her family and friends.

Throughout the past almost 12 months they have kept in touch with each other via zoom meetings and a monthly newsletter containing news, views, hobbies, recipes and many other interesting bits and bobs.

But Gillian says: “We sincerely hope that before too much longer we will be able to resume our regular fortnightly meetings in person and be able to have many more social money- raising events to help our local charities.”