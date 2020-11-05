A cast and crew of up to 150 will be in the area filming a new drama series ‘Tailspin’, which has been commissioned by one of the major streaming services, from Sunday (November 8) until Wednesday (November 11).

While this is exciting news for Brixham, Torbay Council - along with the production company - are asking the public not to attend the area, and to abide by the new national lockdown restrictions which come into effect today (Thursday, November 5) which are: Staying at home; only leaving home for food, medical reasons, exercise, education or work; working from home if you can; avoiding travel unless essential.

The majority of the filming will be taking place off-shore between 4pm and 2am, with restricted access to the public at the filming locations.

The affected car parks are Breakwater - the slipway will remain open for access - and Freshwater - limited spaces, excluding previously reserved spaces and working access to Fish Quay. Brixham Central will remain open as normal.

Councillor Mike Morey, Cabinet member for infrastructure, environment and culture on Torbay Council, said; “Hosting such a large production is great news for Brixham and Film Torbay.

“We know that many people will be interested to see what is going on but with the introduction of the new national lockdown measures we are urging people not to visit the area while filming is taking place.

“We would like to reassure the community that we have received confirmation from the Department of Culture and British Film Commission that filming activity can proceed under Covid-19 secure restrictions.

“We are in receipt of a comprehensive risk assessment covering Covid-19 safety including zoning, temperature checks and sanitisation protocols and will continue to liaise with the production company at all times to ensure ongoing compliance.”

Businesses located in the filming area, which are permitted to open under the lockdown restrictions, will remain open and be accessible as usual, as will emergency access to the RNLI station.

Owing to the filming hours, some temporary lighting will be installed at various positions on high ground around the marina

Businesses and residents directly affected by the filming have received letters from the production company with full details.

As a thank you for any disruption caused over the filming period, the production company will be making a donation to RNLI Torbay Lifeboats.