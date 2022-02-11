BREAKING: Fire at Torquay's Grand Hotel - Guests evacuated
Published: 11:26 AM February 11, 2022
Updated: 11:38 AM February 11, 2022
The Grand Hotel in Torquay has been evacuated due to a fire today (Feb 11).
Six fire engines are at the scene on Torbay Seafront and both staff and guests have been evacuated to a safe distance.
It is believed the fire was called in to emergency services at around 9.50am.
Roads surrounding the hotel have been closed and police are manning cordons around the building.
This incident is still developing, check back for updates.