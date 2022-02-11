News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
BREAKING: Fire at Torquay's Grand Hotel - Guests evacuated

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:26 AM February 11, 2022
Updated: 11:38 AM February 11, 2022
Pictures from the scene outside the Grand Hotel on Torquay Seafront

Pictures from the scene outside the Grand Hotel on Torquay Seafront - Credit: Jim Parker

The Grand Hotel in Torquay has been evacuated due to a fire today (Feb 11). 

Six fire engines are at the scene on Torbay Seafront and both staff and guests have been evacuated to a safe distance. 

It is believed the fire was called in to emergency services at around 9.50am. 

Roads surrounding the hotel have been closed and police are manning cordons around the building. 

This incident is still developing, check back for updates.

