I hadn't seen Mr Platt for a few years. One of the last occasions was in a Paignton Villa FC shirt playing in the Herald Cup. Not a bad player in his day, ol' Platty.

But here he was in a different 'uniform' as a beat bobby. Tim joined the force several years ago and evidently has just passed his detectives exam, so big congratulations with that.

This afternoon in question he was a Pc patrolling Torquay seafront, walking the beat just like coppers did in the old days.

I must admit that for one minute I thought the lovely and much-welcomed late spring sunshine had got to me and I was seeing a mirage.

Just to make sure I asked Tim to pose for a photo with grandchildren Riley and Willow Mae. He duly obliged - just like the bobbies of old. Loads of other seafront strollers also loved passing the time of day with Pc Platt. Two other offices appeared on foot later in the day.

This was all part of Operation One Hundred, a multi-agency initiative launched locally by police and the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.

The high profile police operation was mounted after police worked with the community to identify the worst crime problem areas in the town.

Besides the harbour area, officers had also been out on patrol the times when crime is at its worst around the Town Hall and Castle Circus area where there have been numerous people seen dealing drugs and under the influence of alcohol. Police had some successes including issuing exclusion orders in the Factory Row area and arrests were made for drink and drug offences.

Insp Andrea Kingdon, who runs the South Devon Neighbourhood Team, was quoted as saying: "Our analysts have been looking at where and when incidents are happening - the times of day and days of the week.

"Now with Operation Hundred, we have high visibility targeted patrols out with as many officers as we can out in those areas at those times. We are engaging with the public and going in to talk to businesses about any problems they have had that day to reduce the fear of crime and reduce the number of crimes."

New figures quoted just this week shows that whilst Devon and Cornwall remains one of the safest areas in the UK with the third lowest crime rate across 42 forces, there is concern about recorded levels of violent behaviour.

Central Torquay along with Exeter city centre and Plymouth city centre currently have the highest recorded levels of serious violence per population within Devon.

Torquay’s police data for violent crime, like all of these areas, includes domestic abuse and weapons offences. In the 12 months to February 2022 Torquay town centre experienced a 16.8 per cent increase in ‘violence against the person’ as well as an 8.3 per cent rise in possession of weapons offences.

Commissioner Hernandez says: "It’s data like this that has driven me to make tackling violence a priority in my Police and Crime Plan, alongside road safety, anti-social behaviour and drugs. We must not forget that behind this data there are real people affected by these crimes – whether it’s children, grandparents, passers-by or even family pets – and it’s vital we understand the impact on everyone involved."

Schemes have been launched to help tackle serious violence, including a Turning Corners project - a combined partnership of police, youth service organisations, parents and schools which worked together to identify and support predominantly young individuals where there were concerns about offending behaviour.

Much of the learning from the Turning Corners project now continues under the banner of the Serious Violence Prevention Partnership across Devon and Cornwall with the aim of tackling serious violence and its causes.

Yep, the public will welcome these initiatives where they can positive, tangible action and results. But a lot of this is about perception and the fear of crime.

They want to feel safe in the Bay - and a short patrol by the likes of Pc Tim Platt will go a long way to achieving that.



