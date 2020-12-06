Bob smashed his £1,000 fundraising target to raise £1,379 to pay for hampers that will be distributed by Eat That Frog.

To raise the money Bob walked non-stop for 12 hours from his home in Torquay along to Preston and Paignton seafront up to the harbour and back again.

Bob, of Torwood Garden Road in Torquay, volunteered throughout the first lockdown and was determined to keep on helping even though he has now returned to his work as a delivery driver for Snows in Exeter.

The 67-year-old former butcher is determined that everyone will have turkey on their family Christmas table this year and has already ordered the birds through a butcher friend.

He said: “I have missed helping at Eat that Frog and I even secretly hoped I would be furloughed again for this lockdown so that I could volunteer for them again. They do so much great work for families that need it.

“But then I watched Joe Wicks on Children in Need and thought I could do something perhaps not on his scale, but something to push me nonetheless.”

During the first lockdown Bob, who volunteered via the Torbay Community Helpline also raised money for an industrial potato peeler for Eat That Frog after discovering having peeled spuds for the first time in his life, that it was hard work.

In addition, he walked dogs, helped someone living nearby with their shopping as well as maintaining their garden and went on trips to Bristol to pick up tons of food for the foodbanks supplied by the Torbay Food Alliance.

“I missed the regular volunteering and wanted to help Eat that Frog again because they are a great bunch of people.

“it means a lot to me to think that those families that need a little extra help this Christmas will get it – hampers with turkey and a few presents as well,” said Bob.

To donate to Bob’s Christmas campaign go to https://bit.ly/BobbyWard