A superyacht owned by an American billionaire has joined the cruise ships anchored in Torbay.

The 77m Pi yacht arrived from Amsterdam today.

Sailing under the flag of the Cayman Islands, Pi is owned by Seattle-based Howard Schultz, who bought Starbucks Coffee in 1980.

Built in 2019 by Feadship, Pi reaches a top speed of 18.4 kn. She can sleep up to 12 guests taken care of by a crew of 18.

Pi is, of course, sharing the Bay with Holland America Line ships Zaandam, Volendam, Oosterdam and Eurodam and TUI's Arcadia. At anchor in Babbacombe are the Marella Explorer 2, Marella Explorer and Queen Victoria.

The flotilla of cruise ships have been anchored just off the English Riviera since lockdown last year.

While here, the 650 crew members have had their accommodation upgraded to balcony cabins.

The crews have donated surplus food supplies to local food banks. They helped mark Remembrance Day by sounding their horns and did so again as part of the vigil to remember two Brixham fishermen who lost their lives at sea.

At Christmas, well wishers donated hampers to the crews. Louise Lewis, who arranged for the horns on Remembrance Day, said: “They have become part of our community."

Torbay ushered in 2021 – led by the cruise ships.

As midnight struck, the clear sky was lit up with a colourful display of fireworks from all corners of the Bay.

Then it was the turn of the cruise ships, who have been taken in by the people of Torbay and have become part of the community since the sleeping giants started parking in the safe waters of the Bay not long after the pandemic began.

They sounded their horns in unison to say good riddance to 2020 and to welcome in the new year.