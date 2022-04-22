News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > News

Cheers as Best Bar None is relaunched

Author Picture Icon

Jim Parker

Published: 12:00 AM April 22, 2022
Updated: 1:02 PM April 22, 2022
Group at Best Bar None event

Having fun at the Best Bar None event - Credit: Rob Elford

Over 100 members of Torbay’s night time economy came together at The Grand Hotel for the Best Bar None Torbay relaunch.

Best Bar None is a nationally recognised accreditation scheme, supported by the Home Office and drinks industry, that promotes and rewards excellence in licensed premises.

First piloted in Manchester in 2003 it has since been adopted across the UK with the local scheme launching in 2015.

South West and Wales Coordinator Cat Macdonald was welcomed by Torbay co-chair Rob Elford. 

After a short presentation on how the scheme has evolved post pandemic guests enjoyed a buffet dinner and live music from I Love Amp.



Torbay News

Don't Miss

Yellow plates - sometimes even the smallest change can have the biggest impact

Norrms McNamara: Sometimes small changes can mean so much 

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon
A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle

Three-year-old 'seriously injured' in Paignton collision

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and

Torquay United

The Gulls' remarkable late-season run continues at Woking

Special Correspondent

Logo Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Wealdsto

Torquay United

Woking vs Torquay United - Match Preview

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon