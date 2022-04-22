Having fun at the Best Bar None event - Credit: Rob Elford

Over 100 members of Torbay’s night time economy came together at The Grand Hotel for the Best Bar None Torbay relaunch.

Best Bar None is a nationally recognised accreditation scheme, supported by the Home Office and drinks industry, that promotes and rewards excellence in licensed premises.

First piloted in Manchester in 2003 it has since been adopted across the UK with the local scheme launching in 2015.

South West and Wales Coordinator Cat Macdonald was welcomed by Torbay co-chair Rob Elford.

After a short presentation on how the scheme has evolved post pandemic guests enjoyed a buffet dinner and live music from I Love Amp.








