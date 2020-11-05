Bay’s community spirit will shine through in Lockdown Two

Torbay Community Helpline Torbay Community Helpline

‘We have done it before and we can do it again.’

That’s the message from council leader Steve Darling as Torbay enters its second Lockdown.

Helplines are being set up, food deliveries organised and a plea for Good Neighbours to come forward and help look out for the most vulnerable in our community.

Cllr Darling said: “We need to build on the positives that have come out of the first wave of the pandemic to help each other through this difficult time.

“Even though a sense of pandemic fatigue may be being felt, we have worked in partnership to developed systems that can be promptly mobilised to support our most vulnerable residents.

“Our community response to the pandemic this spring was phenomenal and I’m sure that our communities will recapture this spirit as we head into the second lockdown.

“Please follow the guidance as it becomes clearer over the next few days, without us adhering to a lockdown our local NHS will become overwhelmed.”

The Torbay Community Development Trust is ready to swing into action with its helpline after dealing with thousands of calls during the first Lockdown.