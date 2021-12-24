There will be no festive changes to the waste and recycling collections in Torbay this year.

Christmas and boxing days fall on a weekend meaning collections will continue as usual on Monday 27 December.

All recycling boxes, food waste bins, wheelie bins and seagull sacks should be presented in their usual spot on the regular day of collection.

Torbay Council says Christmas can result in an excess amount of cardboard. They have asked residents to only present two excess flattened cardboard boxes per collection. This is cardboard boxes that do not fit in the recycling box.

Excess cardboard can be brought to the household waste and recycling centre after booking an appointment.

This year SWISCo will not be able to accept wrapping paper in recycling boxes as they are often made of mixed materials and can contain glitter and other embellishments. Wrapping paper should be disposed of in the wheeled bin or seagull sack.

If brown paper is used an alternative, as long as there is no glitter, etc, it can be recycled in the box with cardboard.

SWISCo will be running Christmas tree collections points at the Town Hall car park, Torquay, and Brixham College, Ranscombe Road, Brixham, between 9am and 2pm on Saturday January 8 and 15.

Christmas trees can also be brought to the recycling centre in Paignton after booking an appointment.

