Rotarians have brought a touch of colour to a Torquay street.

Tormohun Rotary Club moved into action after hearing Torbay Council were only going to look after selected flower beds.

It was agreed that the club would contact Mr Tim Eley, the local specialist nurseryman who led the garden regeneration at Oldway Mansion and had the ear of the council.

Following an initial meeting at Tim’s plant nursery with some of the club’s members including president David Rowe, it was agreed that Tim would find a suitable flower bed for the club to plant and maintain.

Martin Knapman, Alan White and Alan Dommett met Tim at the Bull and Bush Pub on Belgrave Road to clear the disused beds. A van and dumpy bag had been provided by DGM, one of the club’s supporters, to remove weeds.

One of the kind neighbours agreed to help with the initial watering after planting. Two teams will now keep up maintenance.