Roadworks here, there and everywhere. And in the case of those blighting Torquay seafront, it doesn’t look as if they are being completed any time soon.

Diversions have been in place at the main seafront Torbay Road junction with Wheatridge Lane for several weeks as Network Rail replace an old bridge. What was going to be a three-months scheme was delayed by four weeks.

Now it has been revealed the work will not be completed for another month on top of that, going across the Easter holidays. The hold-ups and delays have caused traffic tailbacks at peak times during the winter. Imagine the chaos when the Easter holidaymakers arrive – not exactly making a good impression on them!

Residents, especially in the Livermead area, have been in touch with ward councillor Andrew Barrand to express their anger.

They are demanding a face-to-face meeting with Network Rail officials to provide answers. Now a public meeting has been called by Network Rail at the site for 10am on Thursday March 31 with MP Kevin Foster and local councillors.

Cllr Barrand is working with Mr Foster and council officials calling for urgent answers.

He said: “It’s been a tough time for local residents who have had to put up with a lot of disruption, including road diversions, cars, buses and heavy lorries being re-directed through residential areas, which has also resulted in problems getting out of their own homes due to heavy congestion. On top of this there are possible additional environmental issues from car exhausts as traffic becomes snarled up.

“I have been contacted by neighbours who are concerned about the damage to local side roads, due to heavy goods vehicles and buses being diverted."

MP Foster has evidently been told that part of the problem is that Network Rail do not have the correct cranes on site for the job in hand ...

Torbay Council leader Steve Darling and deputy Darren Cowell have gone straight to the top and aired their concerns with Transport Minister Grant Shapps

They say: “The impact of this closure is immense for our economy and for our residents. Significantly this has disrupted the main bus route within the bay, which is the lifeline for many.

"This position is a complete surprise as we have not been kept informed, despite numerous attempts by officers at the council to be updated by Network Rail.

“The continued closure, with the commencement of the tourism season over Easter and the May Bank Holiday, will magnify even further the immense impact for the economy, residents and visitors in the Bay. Significantly the delay impacts upon Stagecoach, for whom the main bus route is the lynchpin serving Torbay at a time when bus operators are struggling to get passengers to re-engage with their service following the impact of Covid.”

They accused Network Rail of ‘poor project management’ and would like to see peace offerings – namely for the additional period of closure rail travel on the section of the line between Paignton, Torquay and Torre is made free to try and shift road users onto rail and that conversations are held with Stagecoach to consider what subsidies could be passported onto bus user for a month post the reopening of the bridge to traffic to encourage local people to use routes such as the 12 and 22 buses that are significantly impacted by the continuing closure.

If you don’t ask you don’t get I suppose.....

A Network Rail spokesperson as quoted as saying: “We’re sorry that the work has been extended until May 23. Unfortunately, the location of the BT cabling has meant that we’ve had to allow more time to construct the new bridge, so that we can ensure the cables aren’t disturbed and that residents and businesses aren’t cut off from the services they provide.

"We understand that this will be disappointing for residents, businesses and road users and apologise to anyone who will be affected by this news. We’re sorry for the disruption this has caused and thank local residents for their patience and understanding.”

Why didn’t start the work earlier to avoid any risk of running into Easter?