Bay broadcaster making waves with Radio 1

Torbay’s newest radio star has begun a brand-new stint on the BBC Radio 1 early slot.

Former KEVICC student Elliot Darby, who grew up in Marldon and Shiphay, is one of five broadcasters selected from thousands of applicants to take on a guest slot as part of Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover 2021.

Elliot, 25, began his broadcasting journey at school in Totnes and then while studying media at Bournemouth University. He is also a presenter on BFBS (British Forces Broadcasting Service). You can catch Elliot from 5am – 6.30 on Friday mornings on Radio 1.

“I attended a summer school at KEVICC and we did some workshops with the local community station, Soundart Radio,” said Elliot. “After that, I got involved a bit more regularly with them on weekends and after school.

“In Torquay, I worked at Riviera FM for a spell and that was where my love my radio began. I went to university in Bournemouth and became involved in the student radio station. Ever since I left university, I’ve been trying to build a career in radio. It’s been tough at times but hopefully now turning around.

“I work for BFBS, which is probably best described as the BBC of the Armed Forces. Wherever there are personnel deployed around the world or in the UK, we have pop-up radio stations to serve them, as well as a TV and news service.

“We hosted a Christmas Day special on BFBS and Radio 1 in 2020 and I stayed in contact with the BBC since then. I’ve uploaded demo shows and they then decided who they wanted to cover their Christmas schedule.

“I discovered in November that I would be joining 30 other presenters on Radio 1 over Christmas, which thankfully went well, and I then received the news that I’ll be trialling on a guest slot on Fridays in February.

“We will show the existing show format and part of the broadcast will be dedicated to fresh new music. They want me to come up with my own ideas and they’ve also asked me to cover another show later in February.”