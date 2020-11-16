One of Torbay’s ‘blot on the landscape’ is to make way for new homes.

Torbay Council’s planning committee voted in favour of up to 39 homes at the former Torbay Holiday Motel alongside the A385 Totnes Road at Collaton St Mary just outside Paignton.

An earlier version of the outline planning application proposed up to 70 homes.

But the plans were scaled back to leave Beechdown Court flats in place while still demolishing the disused motel buildings.

The development site is alongside the Beechdown Park mobile home park which will be linked by an access road through the new estate.

Concerns were raised about the need for the new junction and roads to cope with mobile homes on low-loaders.

Councillors were told the six-metre wide junction onto the main road would cope with all types of traffic, including transporters carrying mobile homes.

The meeting heard that a road through the estate would lead to a future phase of housing to the east, on the council-owned Little Blagdon Farm site.

Another access road has already been approved on the road at Little Blagdon Farm to serve that scheme.

Cllr Barbara Lewis supported the redevelopment.

She said: “It is a blot on the landscape and it needs to be sorted out sooner rather than later.”

The NHS had asked for a payment of £62,000 towards extra costs to the health service from the development.

But councillors were told they did not have the power to ask a developer for the money.

They were told it was being considered as part of a review of the Local Plan.

The developer will have to make payments including for highways work, sustainable transport, flood alleviation, education and libraries.

An outline plan showed an eight-metre ecology buffer zone at the south of the site and other measures will be put in place to improve wildlife habitat.

The developer will be asked for a payment towards a flood alleviation scheme planned for the watercourse.

South West Water has no objection to the development.,

The outline application from Torbay Eden Ltd for the motel site was recommended by planning officers for approval with conditions.