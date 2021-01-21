Published: 9:00 AM January 21, 2021

A former detective turned psychic has written a memoir about her struggles with chronic illness.

Nicky Alan, from Paignton, has documented how a road accident in Churston in 2012 led to a five year health battle.

Her inspirational story of how she came through the other side is now the subject of the book ME, Myself and I, diary of a psychic.

Nicky said: “The accident led to a catastrophic life altering period where I ended up in bed for five years.

“I wrote a diary during my darkness where I lost absolutely everything.

“I came out the other end being the most happiest and abundant that I have ever been.

“So this is a real inspirational story.”

The entries were incorporated into a book and Nicky was offered a publishing deal.

It is described as a ‘brutally honest’ story of a woman struck down with M.E and fibromyalgia in the prime of her life.

Nicky had a career as a successful TV psychic medium when she became ill.

Since 2005, she has travelled throughout Europe and the UK demonstrating her psychic gift, including touring with Colin Fry and attending shared stage venues with Derek Acorah and others.

This led to being her asked to do television programmes as well as a radio interviews in the UK, Australia, US and Europe.

Television appearances have included two series of Angels with Gloria Hunniford, Come dine with Me and Live from Studio Five.

Publicity for the book, which was published in November, says: “Left with nothing but two dustbin bags, demons from the past and her two dogs, Nicky embarks on an incredible journey.

“Grieving her old life and begrudgingly accepting guidance from angels and spirit guides after losing her faith, she finds a reason to live from the brink of suicide by experiencing celestial miracles and a passion to write.

“This inspirational self-help spiritual memoir highlights a chronic illness pandemic sweeping through the world that society has shamefully neglected.

“Her esoteric voice representing the ‘millions missing brings hope, faith and a definitive strength of the human spirit during the injustice of one life altering episode after another.'