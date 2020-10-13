Ageing Well Torbay was looking for a new home for the organ after transferring the contents of The Lounge in the Fleet Walk shopping centre in Torquay to a soon to be opened new community facility in Temperance Street.

Hele, Watcombe and Barton community builder Dan Best offered the organ to the Torquay school safe in the knowledge that they would put it to good use.

Music teacher David Gray said: “The children and staff are over the moon with the donation of a Yamaha organ. It’s lovely to have instruments that children can access at the school, and this organ is a real show piece!

“We are looking forward to re-homing it in our music room where children can come and play, compose and explore music.”