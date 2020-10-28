It’s back to the future for Nikki Leaper.

The Chief Supt is the new commander for South Devon - where her career first began.

She has returned following her posting as the Alliance Operations Commander for both Devon and Cornwall and Dorset police forces. Her previous role saw her responsible for both forces’ dog units, drones, roads policing, firearms, firearms licensing, resource management and contingency planning and events.

She said: “I am so pleased to be coming back and to be working with such a fantastic team of officers and staff who are dedicated to keeping the communities in South Devon safe.”

She began her policing career over 17 years ago. Leaving behind a successful international career with United Airlines, she wanted to find a career that supported the community. She has carried out a variety of roles with Devon & Cornwall Police including the Deputy Director of Intelligence and a secondment out of force with the Home Office.