Ed completed a successful fitness challenge in the summer raising £160 for the Torquay United Community Sports Trust

But his fund-raising efforts were far from over as he was set another challenge.

He reveals: “After I had completed my first challenge, I got approached by fitness / bodybuilding company MW Strength and Performance who asked me if I fancied doing a ‘body transformation challenge’ in the Autumn.”

Ed is now trying to re-create the physique he had when he used to be a model in his 20’s

This time he will be fund-raising for the Danny Butcher Foundation and the Trust.

He says: “I have raised nearly £600 for the foundation which is a mental health charity.”

To donate go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/3610620125650663/998872813927417/