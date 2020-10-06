Attendance figures show 94 per cent - more than 17,200 - children and young people being welcomed back to educational facilities for the week starting the new academic year.

Torbay schools were one of the top performing areas.

Schools and education teams at Torbay Council have been working closely with schools on implementing risk assessments in the lead up to the return, to ensure all pupils could be welcomed back safely.

Cllr Cordelia Law, Cabinet member for children’s services on Torbay Council, said: “We are delighted that all schools in Torbay have opened and remain opened as planned, with no closures of removal of class or year group bubbles. Schools have robust control systems in place to ensure they remain open and we would like to thank everyone involved for their ongoing work to keep schools safe.”