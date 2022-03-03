Applications now open for talented pup-stars 

Do you know a dog that can bark along to Britney, howl to Hughie or whine along to Whitney? Now is the time to showcase that pup’s amazing (or hilarious) talent!

Canine Cottages have launched a brand new competition to find the most musical dogs across the UK, with one pup (or pack of pups) being named the UK’s Pup Star.

Whilst record deals for dogs are few and far between, the winning dog(s) will instead get the chance to take a dog-friendly break with Canine Cottages to rest their voices, a trophy to mark the big win, and a whole host of other goodies.

Apply now! - Credit: Canine Cottages

All four-pawed musical talents may apply, from pups who can bark, hum, grunt, sniffle or gurgle a tune to those who are more agile with their paws and can play a musical instrument. What’s more, if you’ve got a whole choir at home, all of them can enter with no limit on how many rockstars can make up the band.

For your musical mutt to be in with a chance of winning, simply create a video of them performing and share it to the social media channel of your choice (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram). Tag @caninecottages and use #PupStarsUK. The official panel will review all the entries before crowning their first Pup Star. The winner will then be contacted by Canine Cottages.

*Entries open on February 17th and run until midnight on March 17th.