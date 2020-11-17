Appeal goes out for Bay Covid Community Champions

An appeal has gone out for community champions to join in a campaign to help keep Torbay Covid safe.

Anyone aged over 16 who lives to works in Torbay can volunteer as a COVID-19 community champion.

The aim is for volunteers to help keep family friends and colleagues safe by keeping them up to date on how to stop the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 community champions will get regular updates on the latest information, guidance and support to share.

Training will be provided and volunteers will get on going support to develop their existing skills and gain new ones.

Organisers are looking for people who love to communicate, in person or online, and who are able to motivate people to make a difference.

Caroline Dimond, Torbay’s Director of Public Health, said: “Local cases are rising which is putting increasing pressure on our local NHS services.

“Cases are rising across all age groups and infection rates are accelerating fast in people of working age.

“We need people to think COVID at all times and to help others follow the guidance.”

Cllr Jackie Stockman, who is cabinet member for adults and public health at Torbay Council, said: “We are learning more about coronavirus and how to reduce the spread of it every day.

“We know it can sometimes be confusing which is why we need volunteers who can be a reliable source of information for their family, friends, workmates or customers.

“This is a simple way for people to help us tackle the virus and keep Torbay safe.”

Organisations can also sign up to become a COVID-19 community champion.

Businesses that want to make sure your employees and customers know how to keep themselves safe can also become involved.

Community groups which are already active in sharing information in a neighbourhood and want to be confident they are sharing the latest news can also sign up to the scheme.

A launch will be held on November 18 for anyone interested in becoming a champion to pledge to help keep Torbay safe.