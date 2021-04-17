Published: 12:00 PM April 17, 2021

Number 1 Rose Hill Close has allocated parking and an enclosed rear garden. - Credit: Williams Hedge

Number 1 Rose Hill Close is a modern end-of-terrace home conveniently situated for the amenities of Kingskerswell and offering allocated parking and an enclosed rear garden.

Internally, the accommodation is arranged over two floors and would make an ideal family home or investment purchase.

Kingskerswell is a sought-after village located between Newton Abbot and Torquay and has excellent transport links for the surrounding area including Exeter and the M5.

The village offers a range of amenities which include post office, Co-op, GP surgery and health centre, well-regarded primary school and a variety of public houses.

An obscure-glazed door leads to an entrance hall with stairs to first floor and door to the kitchen / diner, which features a fitted kitchen with a range of base units and roll-edged work surfaces over, inset one-and-a-half bowl sink and drainer with mixer tap over, inset four-ring gas hob with extractor hood over, complimentary tiled surrounds, built-in double oven, space and plumbing for automatic washing machine, space for slimline dishwasher, wall-mounted gas combination boiler supplying gas central heating and domestic hot water on demand, space for upright fridge/freezer, radiator with thermostat control, and door to the sitting room.

The sitting room has a window to the rear, wall-mounted electric fire, telephone point, TV point, under stairs storage cupboard, and a door opening onto the rear garden.

Upstairs, are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Bedroom one has a window to the front, over stairs storage cupboard with hanging rail, and bi-folding door to the en-suite shower room.

Bedrooms two and three both have windows to the rear.

The bathroom offers a panelled bath with twin-hand grips and shower attachment over, pedestal wash hand basin, close-coupled WC, radiator, and part-tiled walls.

To the front of the property is a block-paved area with steps leading to the front door.

The rear garden is accessed from the sitting room and is laid to stone chippings for ease of maintenance and enclosed by timber-panelled fence.

There is an outside light and to the side is a pathway with recess for bins and a raised flower bed.

A timber gate leads on to Fore Street.

The property is on the market with Williams Hedge with a selling price of £240,000.

The kitchen / diner. - Credit: Williams Hedge

The sitting room has a door to the garden. - Credit: Williams Hedge

The entrance hall. - Credit: Williams Hedge



