Every class at Preston Primary School now has its own Amazon, donated by Livermead-based estate agents Pincombe’s.

Scott Ord, headteacher of the school, thanked Pincombe’s for their ‘kind donation’.

He said: “Thanks to Pincombe’s for their support in helping to make the classrooms exciting learning spaces that reflect the 21st century skills the children need.

“The Amazon Alexas will enable the teachers to model how technology is used to aid the children’s learning.

“The children will be able to access audible books and use the technology as a dictionary or thesaurus.

“Ultimately it will enable the students to experience an exciting curriculum that prepares them for a world of work which could be very different to today.”