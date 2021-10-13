Aldi, KFC and Costa Coffee plan approved for 'Gateway to Torquay'

Published: 11:44 AM October 13, 2021

Artist's impression of how the Kerswell Gardens development may look - Credit: Submitted

A new Aldi, Costa and KFC are set to be built in Kingkerswell in what it is suggested may improve the 'Gateway to Torquay'.

Planning permission at Kerswell Gardens, near the A380 South Devon Highway, was granted by Torbay Council’s planning committee this week.

The new Aldi could bring 40 full- and part-time jobs, with the wider site creating up to 91 full-time equivalent jobs.

If it goes ahead as planned, the area will have 114 car parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging points.

The land is currently occupied by Devon Garden Machinery, which has been there for over 30 years.

Philip Marsden, a planning advisor to Aldi, told Torbay Council’s planning committee: “This site not only provides the opportunity for a new Aldi store but also significant economic benefits that come from the wider development.

“This is a significant amount of jobs that will have a positive impact on the local community and the local economy.”

Councillor Judith Mills praised the proposal, saying: “When you look at Devon Garden Machinery, it’s not very modern. It’s fairly hodgepodge and I think moving it to a new site with new buildings will be absolutely fabulous because as a gateway to Torbay that is what you see. It’s not terribly attractive!”

However, Cllr Chris Lewis was firmly against the idea, telling the committee: “We need more out-of-town retail like a hole in the head", pointing to The Willows shopping centre nearby on Nicholson Road in Torquay.

He said creating retail business on the outskirts of Torbay, was “absolutely crazy” and would detract from efforts to revitalise Torquay town centre.

Cllr Lewis added: “We want people having coffee in the town centre. We want people having takeaway KFC in the town centre, not outside the town centre.”

Other councillors disputed that the new retailers would pull money out of the town centre, arguing that people likely to use Aldi were already shopping elsewhere already.

The northern tip of the site, where the new Devon Garden Machinery building is expected to be built, is land owned by Teignbridge District Council, but the local authority agreed to delegate planning authority to Torbay Council so the application could be considered as a whole.

Planning permission was granted to the site by Torbay Council’s planning committee, subject to a number of conditions, including improving cycling and pedestrian access.