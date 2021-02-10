Bay air show grounded

Published: 10:59 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM February 10, 2021

Torbay's air show is off - but it may not be gone for ever.

An informal meeting of Torbay's cabinet on Tuesday night unanimously agreed to cancel this June's event.

Councillors had given themselves a deadline of February 9 to make a decision.

Mike Morey, the councillor in charge of events, said the council could simply not take the risk of organising a potential Covid 'super spreader' event.

He said: "To be honest, for the council to organise an event of this kind at this moment in time would be wrong.

"Organising the crowds is the issue."

It is the second year running that the show - which generates millions of pounds for the local economy - has fallen victim to the pandemic.

But it may not signal the end for the event in future years. "We are hoping to bring it back next year," said Cllr Morey.