Air ambulance in Torquay beach rescue alert

Author Picture Icon

Jim Parker

Published: 8:27 PM February 15, 2021   
Picture of Torquay beach rescue

The woman is treated on the beach - Credit: Archant

The Devon Air Ambulance was alerted after a woman was injured on Torre Abbey Sands in Torquay.

It is believed the woman had fallen and suffered a leg injury.

A land ambulance and paramedics attended the scene at around 12 noon on Monday.

The air ambulance landed in the Abbey Park Gardens opposite the beach and its paramedics joined the rescue team on the beach.

Picture of air ambulance on Torquay seafront

The Devon Air Ambulance taking from Abbey Park - Credit: Archant

After being treated on the beach, the woman was eventually placed on a stretcher and lifted carefully into the back of the ambulance which was parked on the beach slipway.

She was driven off by road to hospital while the crew returned to the helicopter before it took off without being needed.

Picture of Torquay beach rescue

The land ambulance waits for the casualty - Credit: Archant


