Air ambulance in Torquay beach rescue alert
Published: 8:27 PM February 15, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The Devon Air Ambulance was alerted after a woman was injured on Torre Abbey Sands in Torquay.
It is believed the woman had fallen and suffered a leg injury.
A land ambulance and paramedics attended the scene at around 12 noon on Monday.
The air ambulance landed in the Abbey Park Gardens opposite the beach and its paramedics joined the rescue team on the beach.
After being treated on the beach, the woman was eventually placed on a stretcher and lifted carefully into the back of the ambulance which was parked on the beach slipway.
She was driven off by road to hospital while the crew returned to the helicopter before it took off without being needed.
Most Read
- 1 Air ambulance in Torquay beach rescue alert
- 2 Finding Torbay’s green spaces
- 3 'Why I will be voting yes to new BID'
- 4 New pledge to repair Paignton seafront lights
- 5 Anglers rewarded after braving bad weather
- 6 New nightclub boss: 'I believe in Bay'
- 7 TV star Joanna drops in on Bay's best B&B in the world
- 8 Forever grateful to team for bringing my dream for community to life
- 9 Entries open for prestigious food and drink awards
- 10 Free MP3 player offer open to all Bay care homes