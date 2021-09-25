Published: 6:00 PM September 25, 2021

There was no mystery to a festival celebrating Torbay’s Queen of Whodunnit Crime - the International Agatha Christie Festival has been hailed an ‘incredible’ success.

Eight days of events came to an end with ver 2,000 tickets had been sold for talks, exhibitions, new films about Christie and the UK professional premiere of a lost mystery play ‘The Stranger’, directed by Julius Green.

The festival took place all across the English Riviera, including at Oldway Mansion, the Picture House and Palace Theatre in Paignton, Torre Abbey and Torquay Museum. There were also special events inside the Golden Hind in Brixham harbour and even Paignton Zoo.





Festival chair Heather Norman-Soderlind said: “It’s been incredible. As well as the official Festival there’s been a wide range of fringe events. There was a mystery trail at Paignton Library and a Treasure Hunt in the grounds of Greenway, Christie’s home now managed by the National Trust.

“The estival has been sponsored for this year and next by Arts Council England and our plans for 2022 will be announced next Spring.

“Lucy Worsley has signed up, and authors attending include Val McDermid, Elly Griffiths and Robert Thorogood, the creator of ‘Death in Paradise’. There will also be a series of special events including a mystery cruise and seal-watching on the Dart and a cocktail party with a twist, devised by Jo Barlow, the festival’a coordinator.”



She said that as well as the Ffestival, there will be several community events to support children’s literacy and to promote physical actors and mental health in South Devon.“

Heather said: “We have been supported in our work by several trusts and foundations including The Linbury Trust, The Elmgrant Trust and The D’Oyly Carte Foundation.”

On the last day there was even something going on in the sea with 200 people raising money for charity while enjoying a mile long swim between two of Agatha Christie’s favourite beaches off Torquay.



