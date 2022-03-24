A week to remember for United's Ben Wynter

Ben Wynter of Torquay United challenges for the ball with Ollie Palmer of Wrexham during the National League match between Torquay United and Wrexham at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 5th February 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

It’s been a week to remember, and no mistake, for Torquay United defender Ben Wynter.

The only Gulls player to play every minute of every match this season, Wynter made his 150th appearance for United in Tuesday's 4-0 home win over Aldershot Town.

But that came only after he had taken partner Holly to hospital for the birth of their second child.

Baby Leo was a little slow in arriving, so Wynter dashed back to Plainmoor in time to play against Aldershot.

He was booked in the first minute, but avoided further trouble as United kept their National League Play-Off hopes alive.

Leo, a brother to 16-month-old Noah, was born on Wednesday morning.

And then Wynter, 24, heard that he had been called up, along with Gulls teammate Armani Little, for the England 'C' side to meet Wales in Caernarvon next Wednesday.

"Because I've played every game this season, I didn't want to miss the Tuesday game, but it was Holly who said 'I know you want to play, so go - I'll be fine'," said Wynter, now in his fourth season with United.

"I managed to get to Plainmoor in time for the game, went straight back to the hospital afterwards and, although Leo wasn't born until the next morning, all is well.

"My booking didn't help, but it was a good win.

"I've never had an honour like playing for England before, and to be called up with 'Marns' as well is even nicer.

"It will be great to enjoy that experience together."

Wynter and Little will be able to join the England squad knowing that United don't have a league game the following Saturday - their scheduled fixture at NL leaders Stockport County has been postponed to May 10 because the Hatters are away to Wrexham in the FA Trophy Semi-Finals on April 2.

Several of United's treble-chasing Under-18 side were in the South Devon College Pro:Direct team which reached the final of the English Colleges FA Premier Cup with a 1-0 win over Coleg Cambria at Connah's Quay, North Wales, on Wednesday.

Gulls youth team forward Sammy Stayt scored the winner, earning a final meeting with Yorkshire's Bishop Burton College (tba), who beat Bridgwater & Taunton College 4-2 in the other semi.