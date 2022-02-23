A Hard-Earned Point for Torquay United
- Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK
Manager Gary Johnson thanked the Plainmoor crowd for the way they stuck with his side through what he described as 'a hard-earned point' in a 0-0 draw against promotion-chasing Boreham Wood.
"You have to be strong against that team, and I do appreciate it when the supporters appreciate what you've done," said Johnson.
"I would have liked to create a few more opportunities, but we kept them down to three or four.
"It doesn't make for a fantastic football match, but the people who recognise the effort that went in from both sides will have enjoyed that game.
"It was always going to be a 1-0 either way or a 0-0, and we didn't get that little bit of luck in front of goal."
Johnson, who confirmed that midfielder Armani Little had been absent through illness, added: "We had two points lost against Barnet (2-2 on Saturday), but a point gained tonight in my opinion.
"That won't seem a bad point, if we can get a couple of other results pretty quickly. We could certainly do with winning the next one."
United, who are nine points off the Play-Offs with 15 games to go, are away to Wealdstone on Saturday and home to Bromley a week later.