A Hard-Earned Point for Torquay United

Stephen Wearne of Torquay United battles for the ball with Mark Ricketts, Captain of Boreham Wood during the National League match between Torquay United and Boreham Wood at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 22nd February 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson thanked the Plainmoor crowd for the way they stuck with his side through what he described as 'a hard-earned point' in a 0-0 draw against promotion-chasing Boreham Wood.

"You have to be strong against that team, and I do appreciate it when the supporters appreciate what you've done," said Johnson.

"I would have liked to create a few more opportunities, but we kept them down to three or four.

"It doesn't make for a fantastic football match, but the people who recognise the effort that went in from both sides will have enjoyed that game.

"It was always going to be a 1-0 either way or a 0-0, and we didn't get that little bit of luck in front of goal."

Johnson, who confirmed that midfielder Armani Little had been absent through illness, added: "We had two points lost against Barnet (2-2 on Saturday), but a point gained tonight in my opinion.

"That won't seem a bad point, if we can get a couple of other results pretty quickly. We could certainly do with winning the next one."

United, who are nine points off the Play-Offs with 15 games to go, are away to Wealdstone on Saturday and home to Bromley a week later.