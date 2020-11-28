Harrier is urging anyone being made redundant from retail, hospitality or manufacturing industries to get in touch as their skills are much needed Harrier is urging anyone being made redundant from retail, hospitality or manufacturing industries to get in touch as their skills are much needed

Harrier LLC, the UK’s leading digital print and photo gift fulfiller, want to reassure job seekers who may not think they have the skills needed for a role in production, that their abilities are transferable and suitable for these jobs.

Acorn is recruiting on behalf of Harrier and Karen Sharpin, senior operations director at Acorn, said: “Unfortunately we have recently seen many companies in retail, travel and hospitality which are having to restructure and even close, with the possibility of more job losses.

“For the right candidate a role in production could prove to be a great move.

“Even if you’ve always worked in retail or hospitality your skills set will still be valuable, for example communication and working as a team.

“Being reliable, quick to learn and trustworthy are all great attributes to have for any role.

“At Harrier you’ll get full training and the opportunity for progression too.”

Harrier recognises that people are its greatest asset. It promotes a fully inclusive culture where employees feel valued for their contribution towards the success of the company, said Karen.

It is now recruiting for more than 80 people in the next couple of weeks to work at its Covid-secure site in Newton Abbot.

The shifts are flexible, so it’s ideal if you have family or need shifts to be able to work around your lifestyle, and the site is easily accessible via public transport.

If you’re interested in applying, call Hannah 01626 335 575 or log on to www.acornpeople.com/featured-clients/harrier