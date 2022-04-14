A £50 million 'Ilsham Grange' scheme to redevelop the landmark, former Stoodley Knowle School site overlooking the Bay has been unveiled for the first time.

Falling student numbers led to the 2015 closure of the independent girls' school run for 90 years by the Sisters of Les Filles de la Croix, overlooking the sea near secluded Anstey's Cove at Wellswood in Torquay.

Now Bristol based developer and conservation specialist The PG Group are planning to redevelop the prominent 40-acre site, which is fronted by ancient woodland and the south west coast path, with 90 new clifftop homes.

Board Director Stuart Gaiger said: "The project will see the demolition of the main school building but also the conservation of listed stone barns, the original manor house and a 13th Century stone chapel to create The Historic Quarter.

"To juxtapose the restoration of these incredible buildings there will be an exclusive collection of three and four bedroom new build detached houses boasting open plan living spaces and contemporary specification.”

Another aerial shot of Ilsham Grange - Credit: Submitted

The main school site would be redeveloped with three apartment blocks, comprising 68 one, two and three bedroom apartments and will be strategically positioned around communal courtyards to afford 'fine views over the sea and surrounding countryside'.

The PG Group has consulted extensively with the local authority's conservation department concerning the proposed creation of an 'Historic Quarter' and the results of the public consultation process had been most encouraging," said Stuart.

It was also planned to assist with the upgrading of the South West Coast Path along its course passed the site and the company has already provided £25,000 worth of new equipment for a nearby play park.

The marketing suite and show home will be launching this summer.



