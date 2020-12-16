On the road to 5,000 miles

Laura Cartmill fundraising challenge Laura Cartmill fundraising challenge

Laura Cartmill is now three months into her incredible challenge to walk 5,000 miles in 500 days.

The epic ambition was set by Laura to help raise funds for her inspirational football coach, James Lyon, who is hoping to acquire a prosthetic leg that he could use comfortably.

“It will change his life, enabling James to continue coaching and enjoy the things we take for granted,” said Laura.

“I am now three months into my fundraising challenge of covering 5,000 miles in 500 days. I complete 10 miles every day and it started on August 1.

“It is mostly walking and I have been out in all types of weather conditions.

“Even in these times of lockdown, I complete the 10 miles in my garden, often with a football to dribble around cones.

“James was a huge inspiration to me as a football coach and it’s nice to do my bit to help raise the funds needed.”