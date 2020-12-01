Walkies with Ruby is a free, weekly email newsletter featuring suggestions for walks, reviews of dog-friendly cafes, pubs, restaurants and tourist attractions, Christmas gift ideas, competitions, offers and much more.

There is also a Facebook group with the same name, which enables newsletter subscribers to talk to the author, and to each other, about the newsletter contents and anything else relating to dogs or Torbay.

The venture was started by Torquay-based writer and journalist Caroline Abbott, who named it after her cavapoo, Ruby.

Caroline, 37, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has meant that many people haven’t been able to travel as much as they would like, and many have been feeling more isolated and lonely than before.

“Walkies with Ruby aims to renew people’s appreciation for being in Torbay by introducing them to areas they might not know very well, and also to help people connect with others, even if for the time being it’s only online. Hopefully this, along with the other content including competitions and offers, will lift people’s spirits a bit.

“It’s been a really tough year for lots of people, including myself, for one reason or another. I just wanted to focus on something positive. Ruby has helped me get through some challenging times so the fact she’s the face of my new project makes it all the better.”

One hundred people joined the Facebook group in its first week, and members of all ages have been sharing ideas and photos, and getting to know each other better. There are plans for social meet-ups to be organised after the end of lockdown.

Everyone who signs up to the newsletter by the end of Friday, November 20, will be entered into a draw to win a festive dog bed from Scruffs worth £39.99. Everyone who also joins the Facebook group will get a bonus entry.

To sign up for the newsletter visit www.subscribepage.com/walkieswithruby