Produced by Daniel Schlett (The War On Drugs, DIIV, Here We Go Magic) at his Strange Weather Studios in Brooklyn, ‘Another State’ acts as a taster for their darkly compelling debut album of the same name, available to stream on Friday (November 20).

Combining elements of shoegaze and synth-pop with deeper-rooted post-punk influences, Tourist’s inject their own distinguishable sound into the music that they create.

Inspired by their coastal surroundings and without the pressures of city studio life, ‘Another State’ manages to mesmerise the listener with its melodic yet knife-edged sound, playing with the premise to disconnect from reality in order to experience feelings of euphoria, even just for a second.

“It’s about drifting off to another state of mind, the highs and lows, paranoia it can lead to in a relationship for example. But ultimately the importance it has for your wellbeing to experience it and disconnect with the world for brief blissful moments,” say Tourist’s.

The band’s latest track is paired with dreamy visuals, capturing an alternative Torquay through a hazy lens. Manifesting a nostalgic summer in the English Riviera, the video exhibits the idyll coast of Torquay, the place where the band escape to create their music: “With the video, we wanted to give people a glimpse into our world down here in Torquay... living here has played a big part in who we have become as people but also as a band.

“We have always felt like we’re in our own bubble here, cut-off from everyone else, like we’re doing our own thing musically, which has contributed hugely to our sound and our individuality which I feel is everything. So this video was our little nod to Torquay.”

‘Another State’ will be available on November 20 via the Modern Sky UK label.