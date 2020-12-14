Beech House in the Warberries Beech House in the Warberries

The versatile accommodation is arranged over three levels, currently affording one extensive home of great versatility, yet with potential to create a self-contained rear wing (subject to usual permissions).

The principal reception rooms and bedrooms overlook the garden which is a particular feature, complemented by a further walled courtyard and double garage. Situated within the Warberries conservation area, a host of picturesque walks are enjoyed nearby toward Anstey’s Cove, Meadfoot Beach or Torquay’s harbour, marina and seafront promenade at the base of the hill.

Wellswood, with its ‘village’ ambience is a pleasant saunter, boasting a post office, Co-op, delicatessen, travel agent, pharmacy, Co-op, pub, restaurants, the highly regarded Ilsham Primary School and well-supported St Matthias’ Church.

From the superb reception hall, the drawing room overlooks the delightful gardens and then takes you into an atmospheric dining room, with decorative ceiling and oak flooring.

The reception room leads out to an enclosed courtyard, while the kitchen / breakfast room has a range of units and plenty of space for preparing and enjoying meals. The ground floor is completed by a cloakroom, rear lobby, workshop and bathroom.

Moving to the upper floors, there are an incredible six bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom and another en-suite shower room, plus a magnificent family bathroom. There is also a loft room.

When you get outside Beech House, there is a double garage and the principal garden is situated to the southerly side of the villa and arranged as a gravelled terrace with wide flagstone paved steps descending to the garden, mainly laid to lawn with mature trees, including an old and magnificent magnolia, walled boundaries and mature hedging giving privacy.

To the side is trellising with climbing shrubs leading to two further gravelled terraces adjoining the kitchen.

The property is on the market with John Lake for £815,000. For more information and to arrange a viewing, please call 01803 328899 or email property@johnlake.co.uk