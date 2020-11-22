Lyn Grove Property of the Week 1 Lyn Grove Property of the Week 1

We travel to Kingskerswell for a superb Property of the Week.

Positioned in the delightful Lyn Grove cul-de-sac, this fabulous detached bungalow has been fully refurbished and remodelled to a show home standard.

The accommodation comprises three double bedrooms, en-suite wet room, family bathroom, a contemporary open plan lounge/kitchen/diner and an enclosed south-facing rear garden.

The lounge and dining area is a lovely light room, with laminate flooring, ceiling spotlights and double doors opening to a decked area.

There is a continuation of the wood theme in the dining room, with inset spotlights.

The kitchen also enjoys double doors leading out to the decking, as well as a tremendous peninsular breakfast bar, and base and drawer units with square-edged marble effect work.

There is a built-in dishwasher, fridge freezer, eye-level oven and grill, microwave, five-ring hob and another bright spacious room for preparing the perfect dinner.

Bedroom number one is also spacious and light, with remote control LED lighting, while the en-suite area has the convenience of a shower, wc and heated towel rail.

The second bedroom has double glazed windows to the side and front aspect, while bedroom three is also a terrific size.

There is a beautifully finished bathroom comprising three-piece white suite, a low-level bath with screen, shower, tiled walls and floors, and inset spotlights.

This fine home then produces a delightful surprise with a large rectangular loft room overlooking the rear aspect and ideal for hobbies and storage.

Moving outside, the garden is accessed through the kitchen or dining room and a decked area leads down to a level lawned section, with a mixture of mature bushes, shrubs and fabulous fruit trees.

It is a garden that benefits from privacy and perfect for entertaining, or a quiet lazy afternoon in the sun.

The property is completed by a driveway with off-road parking and a spacious garage that enjoys room for outside work, plus the convenience of an extra wc.

The property is on the market for £400,000. To find out more and arrange a viewing, please contact Williams Hedge Estate Agents on 01803 554322 or visit www.williamshedge.co.uk