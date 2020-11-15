Lincombes Property of the Week Lincombes Property of the Week

Situated on Middle Lincombe Road, ‘Rozel’ is a fabulous first-floor coastal apartment, enjoying a stunning balcony view and within a short walk to the desirable Wellswood area.

From the entrance level, stairs rise to the first floor and a reception hall takes you into the superb living room, featuring a picture window enjoying the views across Torbay. When not gazing out in wonderment, the living area also boasts a feature fireplace, built-in double cupboard and plenty of room for relaxing.

The vista just gets even better when you step out on to the balcony, a simply sensational place to savour the surroundings. The kitchen is fitted with a range of units and working surfaces. There is space for electric cooker, provision for washing machine and a delightful room with ceramic tiled floor, double glazed windows for that sumptuous view and doors leading to the balcony.

There are two spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, while the bathroom enjoys a suite of curved bath with shower, a vanity unit, spotlight and cupboard space. The fully-tiled walls also host a heated towel rail and there is a separate WC. The outside area has communal gardens, principally to the southern aspect and there are non-allocated parking spaces.

Owners Insight: “Having lived at Rozel for 23 years, the outstanding views never fail to impress and were the reason I fell in love with the apartment. While the sea view is exceptional, there is so much more within the panorama, and you really can watch the world go by. Middle Lincombe Road has no through traffic, so a very peaceful setting, yet the position is extremely convenient, being on the hillside central to Torquay harbour and sea front, plus Meadfoot Beach and Wellswood.”

This property is on the market for £339,000. To find out more, please contact John Lake on 01803 328899 or email property@johnlake.co.uk