Across the country infection rates are increasing, prompting the move to implement tighter restrictions in parts of the North East, North West and the Welsh Valleys.

Yet here in Torbay, only two cases were confirmed last week, compared to 12 the week before, one of the lowest weekly figures for some time.

Even considering some difficulties with booking tests for all who want them, this number is remarkably low given the overall picture and increased testing.

The PHE weekly surveillance report also listed Torbay as the area with the lowest level of coronavirus in England.

This rating being a boost for our tourism sector as the large numbers of visitors over recent weeks are not impacting on case rates here in Torbay.

While this news is encouraging, we cannot become complacent.

Torbay Council, our local NHS and many businesses have worked hard to keep us safe, while still being able to enjoy summer.

We need to keep this work up which is producing results and keeping people safe by respecting the rule of six and other guidance, especially any given to self-isolate.

TOWN DEAL BOOST

News the first set of projects to be delivered under the Torquay Town deal have been given the green light by Government is a great boost.

Torquay’s Town Deal is not just focused on improving the town centre, but seeking to revive and regenerate the whole community.

Hence Upton Park is first in line for improvement, alongside two projects for the seafront.

The Town Deal is not just about funding works to regenerate derelict sites and stimulate growth, but setting out a vision for where our town and Bay wants to be in 2030.

The events of recent months mean getting work underway on the deal has become vital as changes which have been gradually happening for some years, including the growth of online shopping, were accelerated.

At the core of the vision for our future will be what has always attracted people here, our natural beauty, welcoming communities and talented next generation.

SCHOOLS

This month saw a return to the classroom for all children and young people across Torbay.

Torbay schools were one of the top performing areas, with average attendance being above 94 per cent and a big thank you is due to the staff who worked hard to achieve this.

SURGERY TIMES

Following recent changes in public health guidance, I have restarted my regular advice surgeries, although they must be by appointment only.

My next surgeries are on Saturday, September 26, from 11am to 1pm and Friday, October 2, from 3pm to 5pm. Both surgeries will be held at 5-7 East Street, Torquay TQ2 5SD.

Social distancing measures will be in place and please bring a face covering with you unless you have a medical condition which means you cannot wear one.

To book an appointment you can email me at kevin@kevinjfoster.com or telephone 01803 214989. Daily drop-in sessions from 10am to 1pm weekdays are also available at my office at 5-7 East Street, Torquay TQ2 5SD for residents with urgent queries.

Please be prepared to wait outside if more than 1 person attends at the same time.