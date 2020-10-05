Torbay homes builders in line for ‘Oscars’

The Alfred's Gate developmeent The Alfred's Gate developmeent

Two Devon village developments by Torquay-based Cavanna Homes have been shortlisted in the national housebuilding “Oscars” for Best Design.

Alfred’s Gate in the East Devon village of Newton Poppleford, near Sidmouth, and Kings Orchard in Stoke Gabriel, near Totnes, are the only South West developments to be shortlisted in the Housebuilder Awards 2020.

Cavanna Homes’ brace of success comes just 10 months after being named “Housebuilder of the Year 2019” at the annual awards ceremony.

Both schemes were master-planned by the team of architects and technicians at the Exeter studio of LHC Design, who were also responsible for the detailed design.

Michael Newman, Head of Land and Design at Cavanna Homes, said: “These are the Oscars of the homebuilding industry and highly competitive. Each year the awards showcase the very best in design and innovation and we are thrilled to have two of our stunning Westcountry schemes shortlisted. ”

Alfred’s Gate in Newton Poppleford is a joint venture development with Clinton Devon Estates, which has provided 40 new three and four-bedroom family homes and detached bungalows, 40 per cent of which are affordable homes. The development adjoins an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and is designed to reflect the style of the local village and blend with the adjoining countryside.

In the South Hams village of Stoke Gabriel, Kings Orchard is a development of 53 new one to four-bedroom homes, which has also been shortlisted in the 2020 Michelmores Property Awards for ‘Residential Project of the Year (36 units & over)’.

As well as delivering stylish, energy-efficient homes to fit within the rural landscape, a new community hub is also under construction, providing office space and rooms for local community groups.

The National Housebuilder Awards are in partnership with the National House Building Council (NHBC) and the Home Builders Federation (HBF), which also recognises Cavanna Homes as a five-star homebuilder after the firm received a 100 percent recommendation from homeowners earlier this year.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the awards ceremony will be taking place via an online virtual event on Thursday 3rd December 2020.