It seems this is all the TV is spewing out nowadays. It’s a viscous cycle of wanting to talk about anything else but nothing mattering more than the eternal effects of this virus – there are only so many articles and conversations one can read before we start getting overwhelmed with waves and waves of déjà vu.

Now it seems we are slipping into a very unwanted sequel of a very unsuccessful first film... but did we not predict a second wave was inevitable?

The Tory Government is now beginning to scapegoat the young generation for their inability to pick health over money.

Former DUP health minister Jim Wells told the BBC News Northern Ireland, he thinks: “We are facing a second wave, mostly based around young people.” Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking to Radio 1 Newsbeat, pointed to France and Spain, stating ‘where that second wave started largely among younger people, it then spreads’.

But were we not encouraged by the ‘eat out to help out’ scheme? Were we not advised to visit shops and bars to ‘save the economy’?

University students have now returned with no clarity nor reassurance of what the £9,000 tuition has bought them: an Exeter University staff union is calling for face-to-face teaching to be suspended immediately and instead, be transferred to online classes – although, is virtual learning worth £9,000?

Will those who paid for catering with their two-month-in-advance accommodation be refunded? How are those in student accommodation meant to administer to the six people rule?

Young people are not to blame here. No age, ethnic, gender or religious group are to be handed the buck for this lack of clarity and authority.

We need to be following the example of leadership in countries like New Zealand where they have a population of almost five million people and reported fewer than 1,500 confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths, in grand comparison to the UK’s 42,000 deaths.

And to think, we could end this year with a second term from Trump.