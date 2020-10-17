Among the new noise in the Bay to listen out for are:

Emma Pick

For a while now, singer/songwriter Emma Pick has enchanted Torquay with her unfeigned original music and soulful covers.

You’ve probably seen Emma performing in the town centre attracting crowds of mesmerised shoppers, arguably the reason for her launch as one of Torbays’ most talented artists.

With poignant lyrics covering significant topics such as mental health and domestic abuse, it’s no wonder this rising star has connected with so many of her audience and rightly deserves a spot on this month’s ‘new noise’ list.

Emma has organised a Go Fund Me Page to help alleviate the financial pressures of Covid-19 as a young independent musician.

With the money raised, Emma hopes to be able to record her music professionally and take her music career to the next level.

To support local talent and find out more about Emma Picks’ fundraiser you can follow her page on Facebook; @emmapickmusician

Fussie

Brixham-based trip-hop band, Fussie, have already garnered the attention of BBC Introducing and it’s not surprising.

Offering seamless blends of dreamy vocals and haunting melodies, it’s impossible to pinpoint any one influence that Fussie may have, making them that little bit more intriguing as musicians.

With an already impressive portfolio of music available to stream on Spotify, Fussie have more exciting projects to watch out for in the pipeline, including the much-anticipated release of their EP.

Keep up to date with Fussie’s new releases by following them on social media - Instagram/Facebook: @Fussiemusic and Spotify: Fussie

Nightingale Music

Even through video, Terrie-May McNulty of Nightingale Music exudes an energy transporting you straight into a wedding or party venue, a very much-welcomed escape from the reality of the current Coronavirus restrictions.

Front woman Terrie-May McNulty upholds a perfectly retro aesthetic to match her performance, offering a fusion of bespoke vintage classics and retro takes on contemporary songs for weddings and events.

To find out more about Nightingale Musics’ services and performances, follow them on Facebook; @nightingaletm