The main living room The main living room

This large six double-bedroom detached property with balcony enjoys spectacular sea views and lawned garden in a superb location.

Situated on the coastline, this stunningly individual home is refurbished to a high specification with solid bamboo flooring and oak skirting throughout most of the downstairs living area, which also includes at entrance level a large reception, three bedrooms, luxury bathroom with underfloor heating, whirlpool bath and separate multi-jet shower and main living room.

The large conservatory takes in views over the sea and garden, while a splendid dining room benefits from French doors on to the patio area, and the beautiful kitchen has plenty of room for cooking in style, plus a separate utility room.

Moving up to the first floor, there are three further bedrooms, including the master bedroom with balcony and superb coastal views.

The two further luxury bathrooms come with under-floor heating, whirlpool bath, multi-jet showers and a large study area.

Externally, there is a fabulous rear garden which has a good-sized lawn, and a sizable decked area offering alfresco dining and those marvellous sea views.

A gate from the garden leads on to Petitor Downs and the South West coast path.

The front garden incorporates a lawned area and large block paving driveway with parking behind electric gates for several vehicles.

This property offers fantastic space which would suit home workers with office space available in the sunroom and first-floor landing.

Redcliffe Road is just a few minutes’ walk from the historic St Marychurch shopping precinct and Torquay Golf Club, as well as the beauty of Babbacombe Downs on the doorstep and the beach heaven of Oddicombe and Babbacombe.

There are also well-regarded schools within easy walking distance.

The owners have had a geological survey report of properties location for re-assurance of its seafront location.

The property is on the market for £749,950.

For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact Ridgewater Sales and Lettings on 01803 313577.