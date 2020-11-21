King Edward 11 Lydham Manor King Edward 11 Lydham Manor

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon. In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares his images of The Union of Africa 60009 heading for Kingswear and the King Edward II Lydham Manor.

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes