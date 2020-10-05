Running from Friday, October 9, until Saturday, October 31, families will be able to join the search for Wally as part of the Where’s Wally? Spooky Museum Search, organised by Walker Books and Kids in Museums, to celebrate the release of the new book, Where’s Wally? Spooky Spotlight Search.

Family groups can hunt for mini Wally standees among Torre Abbey collections.

Find all of the Wally’s hidden around the museum, spell out a spooky phrase and receive a special ‘I found Wally!’ bookmark.

Families also have the chance to enter the Where’s Wally? and Kids in Museums grand prize draw competition to win an ArtFund Family Membership and a bundle of Where’s Wally? goodies.

Councillor Mike Morey, Cabinet member for infrastructure, environment and culture, said: “Situated at Torquay seafront, Torre Abbey is a wonderful contemporary interactive museum and art gallery with stunning gardens. The spooky events planned during October are welcome family events and why not come in fancy dress and wear a red-and-white striped shirt and black-rimmed specs to add to the fun.

“Please remember, at this time you will need to book your trip to Torre Abbey in advance and ensure the group attending includes no more than six people.”

More than 75 museums around the country have signed up to run the promotion, which is timed for Halloween. Additional online activities will be available for those families unable to visit Torre Abbey in person.

Taking part in the ‘hunt’ is included in your museum entry.

As part of Torre Abbey’s Covid-19 safety procedures, advanced booking of timed slots is required, with each slot limited to one group of friends or family (maximum of six people per group).

Torre Abbey is currently open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to allow for additional cleaning.