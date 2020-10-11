The bay-windowed lounge The bay-windowed lounge

This fabulous four-bedroom detached residence also benefits from a self-contained ground floor flat, delightful flat lawned areas, ample parking for numerous vehicles and a large garage.

Positioned opposite Churston Broadway, there are a great range of local shops and public transport connecting the bustling town centres of Paignton and Brixham.

The accommodation would be ideal for a large family, perhaps with dependent relatives using the ground floor flat, or as an additional income.

The property starts with a spacious hallway, which leads through the middle of the property and around to give access to the flat.

The property offers spacious accommodation The property offers spacious accommodation

There is a bay-windowed lounge, separate large dining room with attractive sitting area to the front, fitted kitchen/breakfast room with range cooker, separate utility room, useful small study/computer room and ground floor master bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

Also on the ground floor is a bathroom/shower room and cloakroom/W.C, and staircase leading to the first floor, where there are three double bedrooms (one having an en-suite shower room/W.C) and a further cloakroom/W.C.

The self-contained flat can be closed off with separate access from both front and rear of the property, and comprises a well-fitted kitchen, good-sized living room, inner hallway, double bedroom with door leading to the rear and a wet room/shower room.

The level front gardens are adjacent to a large gravelled driveway, while the enclosed rear garden is arranged with a lawn and paved sun patio, and has a greenhouse, shed and a second driveway with double doors giving access off Hookhills Road. The driveway leads up to a large garage with hardstanding to the side.

It should also be noted that a new roof was installed approximately two years ago and the house was externally redecorated. An internal inspection of this gas central heated and UPVC double-glazed property is highly recommended to fully appreciate the accommodation on offer.

The property is on the market for £579,000. For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact Williams Hedge Estate Agents on 01803 554322.