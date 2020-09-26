Positioned in the picturesque Anstey’s Cove Road, Greenwood is a very special property in a very special part of Torbay.
This spacious home starts with a stepping stone pathway leading to the reception hall and then a superb dining room, which benefits from polished wood flooring and window to the rear.
The delightful conservatory also has polished wood flooring, insulated ceiling, double glazed windows giving a triple aspect and opening to the paved terrace, while the kitchen is fitted with a contrasting range of anthracite and white, high gloss fronted units with Corian working surfaces, plus peninsular island unit with Corian work surfaces and induction hob, Amtico flooring and double-glazed bay window with deep window seat overlooking the Stoodley Knowle playing fields.
The sitting room is a bright and spacious room with triple aspect and wide double-glazed sliding patio doors overlooking the playing fields as well as the wooded Lincombes hillside.
There is a double-glazed window to the rear and French doors opening to the decked terrace and gardens.
The first bedroom is en-suite and has wide double-glazed sliding patio doors opening to a Juliette Balcony, enjoying views across the Stoodley Knowle playing fields and to the wooded hillside of the Lincombes, and a range of built-in wardrobes.
There are a further three bedrooms, all of a good size, and one of which is also en-suite. The bathroom enjoys a white suite of slipper bath, double shower cubicle, wash hand basin and WC.
Stepping outside, a gate leads to the side terrace, paved and screened for privacy with an inset pond and water feature. To the opposite side of the property is a two-tiered decked terrace, screened for privacy with a range of fitted seating and enjoying views to the green and playing fields.
A further two-tiered decked terrace to the rear of the garden has lovely views over the Valley to the Lincombes, plus the magnificent luxury of a summerhouse.
The property is on the market for £620,000. For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact John Lake on 01803 328899.
