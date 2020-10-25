The well-appointed kitchen The well-appointed kitchen

This good-sized three-bedroom detached property enjoys an elevated position with sea view and perfect spacious family home that soaks up all the natural delights of life in Torbay.

Starting at the bottom, the excellent dining room comes with a double-glazed bay window, decorative coving and downlighters, pine staircase leading to the first floor with space under stairs used as an office area.

The fabulous living room continues the spacious theme and a fine area for relaxing around the feature fire surround with inset fireplace and hearth.

The well-appointed kitchen offers a good range of base and wall mounted cabinets with under cabinet lighting, stainless steel sink drainer, gas Belling range (negotiable), space for an American-style fridge/freezer, washing machine and dishwasher.

At the rear of the property is a decked area overlooking the lawned and patioed garden below At the rear of the property is a decked area overlooking the lawned and patioed garden below

The third bedroom is off the inner hallway on the ground floor. The room is a good size and has a fitted sink unit.

The ground floor is completed by a shower room with large shower cubicle, wash hand basin in vanity unit with cupboards under and, low-level w/c, chrome heated towel rail, tiled flooring and uPVC windows with downlights.

Moving upstairs, the landing has doors to three bedrooms, coved ceiling and two Velux-style windows.

The spacious and bright the master bedroom has large bespoke built-in wardrobes and dressing table, as well as a radiator. Bedroom two is another good-sized double bedroom with plenty of space for wardrobes.

The modern family bathroom comprises bath with shower attachment, cabinet mounted wash hand basin, further storage cupboards with hidden cistern w/c, fully tiled walls, heated towel rail and Velux style double glazed window.

Outside the property, there is a driveway with parking for two cars to the front. At the rear of the property is a decked area overlooking the lawned and patioed garden below.

The property is on the market for £360,000. For more details and to arrange a viewing, please contact Ridgewater Property Ltd on 01803 313577.