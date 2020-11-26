Dylan Sexton says: "Yahoo! It's finally Christmas!" Dylan Sexton says: "Yahoo! It's finally Christmas!"

And you can save £5 on a Marldon Christmas Tree Farm tree with the special coupon that is in this week’s paper. Just pick up your free paper from our offices in Torquay town centre.

The Torbay Weekly offices in Tor Hill House, Union Street, were decked with boughs of holly - or rather, metres of tinsel - as the festive season started for us with a delivery of a 6ft-tall Nordmanns Fir tree from Marldon Christmas Tree Farm.

With the coronavirus crisis being what it is, the festive spirit has been needed more than ever, and there truly is no match for a real, locally grown tree complete with decorations.

As if that wasn’t good enough, the tree was sent directly from The North Pole - yes, that is legally their postal address in Totnes Road, Marldon.

Brothers Dylan and Noah check out the reindeer Brothers Dylan and Noah check out the reindeer

Also flying in from Santa’s homeland are the three reindeer on site, which will be delighting visitors from now until late December.

Selling Christmas trees to the people of Devon and beyond for more than 30 years, the farm has grown into a vital part of the local community, and is known across the UK and beyond.

For many people across Torbay and the South Hams, the start of the holidays is not brought in by the Coca-Cola truck or John Lewis advert, but by looking around the Christmas tree farm with the whole family.

Visitors are welcome to wander around the 40-acre site, and to check out the wide selection of trees, from 3ft to 30ft, and from the freshly cut to the pot-grown variety.

Dylan and Noah Sexton Dylan and Noah Sexton

The whole company is as environmentally friendly as possible, with chemicals used only where necessary to fight off bacteria and pests, as opposed to the routine use by some other growers and retailers.

They’ve also just launched their best-ever online offer, with trees starting from £22.99 for a value range Nordmann between 5ft and 7ft on their website, with details available online.

To get your own tree in time for Christmas, head over to Marldon Christmas Trees, The North Pole, Totnes Road, Marldon, Paignton TQ3 1RR, or go to marldonchristmastrees.co.uk, call 01803 529997, or visit the Facebook or Instagram page for the farm.