Although these design ideas aren’t unachievable, many people get put off by the mere thought of how much redecorating their own home could actually cost.

As a local Torbay estate agent, Ridgewater Sales and Lettings see stunning homes in Torbay every day and we’re here to tell you that it’s very much possible to create an envy-inducing home of your own without breaking the bank!

You just need to get a little creative and take a few risks along the way.

Read on for our top six home decor ideas that are easy on your wallet:

1. FIRST, KICK OFF WITH A DEEP CLEAN

We know, cleaning up isn’t exactly a decorating tip. But, hear us out here. Our experienced team of negotiators at Ridgewater Sales and Lettings are all in agreement that a good decluttering session is the first step to transforming any room.

By getting rid of all your clutter, you’ll get a much better idea of the space you’re working with. It also makes it easier to think of a coherent decor scheme, and you could get rid of some of the more dated design elements along the way.

The best part? Cleaning and decluttering doesn’t cost a thing.

2. INVEST IN SOME MIRRORS TO OPEN UP A ROOM

What’s one of the easiest ways to ‘add space’ to a room? Simply hang some mirrors.

Mirrors create the illusion of space by reflecting light, making smaller rooms instantly appear more spacious. Invest in some unique mirrors with interesting effects, and you’ll be adding style, light and space in one go.

And you don’t need to invest a lot. There are some great charity shops in Torbay so head on over and upcycle old mirrors with a new frame or fresh paint.

3. ADD SOME NATURAL GREEN

Amp up the style and the feel-good vibe of your home in Torbay by adding some cute indoor plants in quirky pots. Not only will they add some colour, but plants will also purify the air, and they’re known to boost your mood.

Plants aren’t pricey and can last for ages with care and love. Pop to the garden centre and buy local or check out online plant stores.

We’re not all green-fingered, so if you are worried about accidentally killing your plants, choose low-maintenance options such as jade or aloe vera that practically take care of themselves. Invest in a couple of statement pieces for the main living areas and dot smaller potted succulents around your bedroom and kitchen. Even your bathroom will benefit from a bit of green.

4. STYLE YOUR BED

Yes, your bed is primarily for sleeping and lounging, and the occasional Netflix binge, but it can also be a statement style piece for your bedroom. And dressing it up won’t break the bank.

Get yourself some gorgeous new bed linen and an assortment of quirky cushions. Add a season-appropriate throw – furry for winter and bright/light for summer – to add a more cosy style.

If you’re feeling creative and don’t have a headboard, consider painting one on the blank wall behind your bed. It’s cheap and can easily be painted over whenever you fancy a change.

5. SEARCH FOR BARGAINS ONLINE

Google makes bargain hunting a lot easier than it’s ever been, and home decor is a category where you can find some of the best bargains online. You’ll be surprised at just how many gems you can find on sites like eBay and Gumtree. If you’re prepared to go for second-hand or ‘pre-loved’ items, you can get your hands on quality furniture pieces for a lot less.

If you’re prepared to drive over for pickups, some online sellers are even willing to give away large items for free.

6. GIVE YOUR WALLS A FRESH LICK OF PAINT

Despite what some people may assume, you don’t need to be a DIY expert to paint a room in your home. Give any room a quick spruce with a fresh lick of paint. Or be bold and transform any space by painting a statement wall. This involves painting just one wall with a different colour or design, so it becomes the focal point of the room. You can also use wallpaper to create an interesting statement wall.

A tin of paint or a roll of wallpaper is not expensive, and it’ll take just a few hours to make a significant style impact.

• Once you’ve spruced up your property in Torbay, call at Ridgewater Sales and Lettings and we’ll be delighted to give you a free valuation. We can be reached at neil@ridgewater.co.uk or 01803 525100.